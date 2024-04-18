Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,716 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Discover Financial Services worth $69,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFS opened at $119.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($1.93). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

