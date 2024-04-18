iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,060,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 22,467,158 shares.The stock last traded at $25.61 and had previously closed at $26.41.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

