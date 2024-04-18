AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Up 3.6%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 27,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 309,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $574.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.30.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 953.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%. As a group, analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $3,324,513.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,132,541.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $72,425.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $3,324,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,132,541.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,199 in the last 90 days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.