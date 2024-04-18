The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $433.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $424.00 to $433.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $403.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,851. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $2,991,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

