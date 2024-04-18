Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

