CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.64.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

