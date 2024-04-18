Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.95. 98,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 907,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $37,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,037 shares of company stock valued at $384,092. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

