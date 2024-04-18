Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 6,244 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Fante sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $187,881.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,875.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Peter Fante sold 8,329 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $261,364.02.

Verint Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $29.13 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

