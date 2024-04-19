10,196 Shares in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Acquired by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $14.89.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

