adidas AG (ADDYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on May 29th

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2394 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $119.73 on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average is $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. adidas had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. On average, analysts expect that adidas will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in adidas in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in adidas in the second quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

