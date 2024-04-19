Bunzl plc (BZLFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6007 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Bunzl Price Performance
Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $42.39.
About Bunzl
