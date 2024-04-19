Bunzl plc (BZLFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6007 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

