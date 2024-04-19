Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on June 3rd

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2617 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.5 %

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

