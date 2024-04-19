WH Group Limited (WHGLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.59 on June 10th

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5887 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
WH Group Price Performance
WHGLY opened at $13.88 on Friday. WH Group has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.
