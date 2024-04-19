WH Group Limited (WHGLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.59 on June 10th

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5887 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

WH Group Price Performance

WHGLY opened at $13.88 on Friday. WH Group has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

