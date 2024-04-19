Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.25 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACI. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

