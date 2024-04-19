Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SYRS

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.