Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Omnicom Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.54. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.