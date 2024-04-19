Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.