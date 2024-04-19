Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $164.73

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.73 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 151.63 ($1.89). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 154.50 ($1.92), with a volume of 62,328 shares changing hands.

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £50.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1,030.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 164.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.06.

Get Jersey Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Activity at Jersey Oil and Gas

In related news, insider Les Thomas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($22,407.57). 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

Featured Stories

