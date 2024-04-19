Arizona State Retirement System Has $734,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,423,000 after acquiring an additional 180,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

