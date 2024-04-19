Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,740 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.0 %

DEI stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.31%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

