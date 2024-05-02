Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.38.

Get Clorox alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $139.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.10. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 308.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.