Arizona State Retirement System Sells 273 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TPG were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 11.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,599,000 after purchasing an additional 229,481 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG by 72.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 630,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 265,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,573,000 after acquiring an additional 182,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 13.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 58,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TPG

In other news, Director Kelvin L. Davis sold 822,017 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $34,228,787.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,168,477.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelvin L. Davis sold 822,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $34,228,787.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,168,477.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James G. Coulter sold 16,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $705,756.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 386,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,112,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock worth $101,357,132. Insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Down 0.1 %

TPG stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. TPG’s payout ratio is -4,400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPG. TheStreet lowered TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

