BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Up 6.6% in April

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 32,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BCRX
Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.7 %
NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $942.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.06.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.