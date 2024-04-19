Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Get Coursera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coursera

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,395,870.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,395,870.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,058,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,332,114.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 614,802 shares of company stock valued at $9,673,854. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coursera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Coursera by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Coursera by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.