Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.85.

NYSE:COUR opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at $25,933,977.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 35,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $584,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 737,641 shares in the company, valued at $12,156,323.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,814 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

