David A. Ranhoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $228.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.94.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

