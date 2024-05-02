Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.87

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and traded as low as $10.51. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 35,122 shares.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
