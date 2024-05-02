Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.87

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and traded as low as $10.51. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 35,122 shares.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

