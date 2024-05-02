Raymond James & Associates Buys New Shares in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 3,696.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DHT during the third quarter worth $186,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of -0.33. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

