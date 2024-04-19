Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Auna Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of AUNA opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Auna has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $10.85.
Auna Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Auna
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.