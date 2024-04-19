Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Auna Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AUNA opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Auna has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $10.85.

Auna Company Profile

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

