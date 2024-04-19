Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DECK opened at $813.00 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $956.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $886.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $732.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $890.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

