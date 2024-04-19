Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Allstate Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of -136.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

