Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.