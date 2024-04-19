Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.
Bank of America Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.77 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $282.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
