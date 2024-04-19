Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.77 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $282.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 29,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

