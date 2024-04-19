Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Target Price at C$4.11

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.11.

ESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESI

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

ESI opened at C$2.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.37. The company has a market cap of C$426.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$3.78.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.14. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of C$430.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$444.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.1956027 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.