Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
TEO stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.76 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
