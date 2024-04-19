Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Telecom Argentina Stock Down 0.4 %

TEO stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.76 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Telecom Argentina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter worth $62,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

