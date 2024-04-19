Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Onsemi by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 168,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,029,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

