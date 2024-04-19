ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

