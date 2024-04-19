Russell Schundler Sells 2,060 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Russell Schundler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidia alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $136,890.46.

Liquidia Stock Performance

LQDA opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 132.16% and a negative net margin of 448.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 101.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Liquidia by 610.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.