Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,046 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Telefónica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Price Performance

TEF stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

