Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.