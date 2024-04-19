Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $97.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

