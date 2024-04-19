Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.18% of AMREP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AMREP by 30.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 33.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in AMREP in the second quarter worth $198,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMREP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.84 million, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.99. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00.

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%.

In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,330,745.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 2,736 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 338,065 shares in the company, valued at $7,555,752.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 1,800 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $39,276.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,745.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,727 over the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

