Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,732,000 after buying an additional 2,434,546 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after buying an additional 1,043,420 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after buying an additional 766,666 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,339,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 815,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after buying an additional 494,593 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XENE shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.44.

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

