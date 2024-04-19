Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 52,912 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.