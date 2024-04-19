SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.07.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
