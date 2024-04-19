SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Further Reading

