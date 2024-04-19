Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,244 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $147,625.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,966,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,953 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $375,592.07.

On Monday, March 18th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $75,618.72.

On Monday, February 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $1,624,629.60.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average of $91.72. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $142.70. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -75.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,197,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,888,000 after buying an additional 248,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Impinj by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 111,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

