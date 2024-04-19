Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.20. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $23.88.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
