Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$1.00 target price on Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nevada King Gold Price Performance

Shares of NKG stock opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$116.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.40. Nevada King Gold has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39.

Get Nevada King Gold alerts:

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

Nevada King Gold Company Profile

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada King Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada King Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.