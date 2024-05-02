Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Sells $6,200,638.60 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $516.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.01. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.19.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

