NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$6.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWH.UN. Cormark raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$5.05 on Friday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$3.89 and a 1-year high of C$8.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.50, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

